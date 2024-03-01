Overlanding Explained: Everything You Need To Know About Off-Road Camping

After a day of off-roading, it can be hard to tear yourself away from nature and head back to civilization. Overlanding is the cure for that feeling of wanderlust. Overlanding is the practice of traveling long distances in an off-roading vehicle with all the supplies and shelter you need.

However, overlanding can take many forms. Some overlanders camp for a couple of days in their local wilderness, while others travel thousands of miles to visit numerous national parks over the course of several months. Some don't even come home for years. Some overlanders embark on motorcycles with their tail boxes stuffed with supplies, while others hit the road in pick-up trucks topped with impressive car-roof tents. There isn't just one correct way to overland, but there are wrong ways.

Indeed, there's more to overlanding than just packing your bags and gunning it. As with all excursions in the great outdoors, preparation is key. Before you set out, consider the limits of your vehicle, what kind of gear you'll need, and how you'll carry all that gear with you. After all, we don't want to just simply survive; we want to thrive.