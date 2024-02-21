5 Things To Consider Before Buying An Overlanding Vehicle

Overlanding is an excellent method for exploring the road less traveled. Think of it like a road trip but taking unpaved roads, camping under the stars instead of checking into hotels, and the route being more important than the destination.

Overlanding can take you to places that few people ever see in person. Imagine the freedom of taking a dirt road into our country's National Forests or other public lands and taking advantage of dispersed camping opportunities with epic mountain views alongside crystal clear streams.

The downside is that while overlanding, you'll often be in remote areas without immediate access to supplies or services. Personal comfort during an overland excursion directly depends on your level of preparation. In addition to your comfort level, your safety depends on being well-prepared for anything you might encounter on the trail.

The first decision you'll need to make likely centers around the overlanding vehicle you'll drive. You can convert nearly anything, from a motorcycle to a campervan conversion, into an overland rig, but the benefits and drawbacks vary with each choice. Consider these five things before buying an overlanding vehicle.