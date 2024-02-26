6 Small Cars That Look Super Fun To Drive

Compact cars sometimes get a bit of a bad rap. Most of the time, little cars are built with the intention of getting good fuel economy and being run-of-the-mill A to B cars. However, the old adage "slow cars are fun to drive fast" exists for a reason. When you get a chance to use every bit of a car's power virtually every day, there are a lot of cases in which it makes for unlimited smiles per gallon.

Unfortunately, some of the most enticing small cars were developed solely for the Japanese market to qualify as Kei cars. They're ultra-compact cars subject to both physical size and engine restrictions. As one might expect, though, automakers took those confines and made the most out of them. Fortunately, many of them are now old enough to be imported to the U.S., Canada, and other countries throughout the world. Additionally, there are a few small cars that actually were available globally to begin with and aren't necessarily Kei cars, just compact. Let's take a look at six awesome small cars that we wish we could spend some time behind the wheel of.