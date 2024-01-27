This Mini Ferrari F40 Is Actually A Mazda
If you're into the world of modified cars and haven't had your head under a rock, you're likely familiar with the name Liberty Walk. The company has produced some of the most memorable widebody cars in history over the past decade. Additionally, virtually every year, it unveils a new crazy body kit at the Tokyo Auto Salon.
Perhaps the most controversial Liberty Walk project to date was the company's modification of one of the most iconic supercars of our time: the Ferrari F40. Altering this legendary car's body lines definitely started a few arguments. Adding the fact that it's slammed to the ground only furthers that controversy.
If you're a fan of the styling but aren't one for modifying timeless and infinitely valuable cars, though, there's great news. Liberty Walk recently released a way to turn a cute little Mazda-sourced Kei Car into a pocket-sized F40 clone, and it's phenomenal.
The LB40 AZ-1
The starting platform for this widebody beauty is the Autozam AZ-1. If that doesn't sound familiar, it's because it's a Mazda-built Kei car sold only in Japan. However, since becoming legal for import here in the United States (and other countries), their popularity has seen quite an uptick. Why shouldn't it? It's an adorable little car with gullwing doors and a three-cylinder turbo engine pumping out a ferocious 63 horsepower.
You'd be forgiven if you did not make the connection when looking at the Liberty Walk example, even if you're familiar with the AZ-1. It truly is a tip-to-tail re-design that fully mimics the Liberty Walk Ferrari F40 from the wide, boxy fenders to the trailer-esque tail lights and signature rear wing. It even has an "LB40" badge on the sides to mimic the F40 logo and red Sparco seats just like its big brother.
One of the more notable features of this adorable little faux F40 is the wheels. They're custom-forged wheels specifically to suit this car. As you can imagine, this whole ensemble isn't exactly what one might consider "affordable." Compared to an F40, though, it's a steal!
How much is this tiny F40 clone?
It's not quite as simple as sending Liberty Walk a check and having a car appear in your driveway. While the company does assemble some amazing cars, they only offer you the opportunity to purchase the body kit and components. So, you'll need a car to get started.
A quick dig through auction sites like Cars and Bids shows that a well-preserved example of a standard AZ-1 will set you back between $10,000 and $15,000. However, considering you'd have to take almost the entire body apart for this build, seeking out a less-than-pretty one could likely save you some bucks. Unfortunately for wallets, though, the car is the cheap part.
The full Liberty Walk body kit costs a cool $22,660. For that price, you get the front cowl, light cover, front canard, side skirts, door panels, rear fenders, rear wing, rear bumper reflectors, and rear diffuser. However, you'll have to provide your own head and tail lights. It also doesn't include the wheels, which cost an eye-watering $14,300.
So, not including the price of head and tail lights and assuming you got a good deal on an AZ-1 for around $12,000, you're looking at $48,960 just to get the ball rolling on this project. That does not include the installation, either.
Big prices come in small packages. Still, that near-$50,000 price tag is nothing compared to an F40.