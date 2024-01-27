This Mini Ferrari F40 Is Actually A Mazda

If you're into the world of modified cars and haven't had your head under a rock, you're likely familiar with the name Liberty Walk. The company has produced some of the most memorable widebody cars in history over the past decade. Additionally, virtually every year, it unveils a new crazy body kit at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Perhaps the most controversial Liberty Walk project to date was the company's modification of one of the most iconic supercars of our time: the Ferrari F40. Altering this legendary car's body lines definitely started a few arguments. Adding the fact that it's slammed to the ground only furthers that controversy.

If you're a fan of the styling but aren't one for modifying timeless and infinitely valuable cars, though, there's great news. Liberty Walk recently released a way to turn a cute little Mazda-sourced Kei Car into a pocket-sized F40 clone, and it's phenomenal.