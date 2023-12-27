Why Modern Headlights Are So Bright (And Why That Might Change)

It's a familiar experience: You're driving down the road when a vehicle approaches in the opposite direction with its headlights shining bright, and you're temporarily blinded by the glare, unable to see anything in your path. These situations can leave you disoriented and wondering if it was your imagination, or if headlights are just too bright for safe driving. If so, rest assured you're not alone. According to a 2022 study of 2700 drivers by RAC, almost 90% of UK drivers said some or most headlights were too bright and dazzled them while driving. In the U.S., as far back as 2001, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) survey found that 30% had experienced "disturbing" nighttime glare from headlights of oncoming traffic and vehicles following them.

The problem became so concerning that in 2022, General Motors recalled 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because of the glare the headlights caused to oncoming drivers. It wasn't always this way. From the 1950s to the 1980s, vehicles used sealed-beam headlights, which didn't produce enough light to keep drivers safe on the road. Fast forward a few years to the late 1980s and early 1990s, and halogen headlights with tungsten filaments appeared on the scene, with increased light output and better road illumination. However, the car industry didn't stop there. As technology continued to improve, so did headlights, transforming nighttime driving visibility.