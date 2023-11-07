Waze Now Warns You On The Riskiest Roads

Despite all the advancements in driving technology in the last few decades — particularly in the realm of safety features — it's still an unfortunate fact that car accidents are one of the leading causes of death in the entire world. According to CDC statistics, nearly 3,700 people are killed every day in car crashes around the world, whether they be drivers or pedestrians.

In an effort to make at least some kind of impact against this grim statistic, Google subsidiary and navigational service Waze is looking to keep drivers informed of dangerous areas. Today, Waze announced the implementation of a new safety feature called crash history alerts.

With this feature implemented, whenever a driver using the Waze service approaches a road or street that has a consistent history of car crashes and accidents, they will be alerted as such and encouraged to drive carefully or re-route to a safer or more conventional path.

"At Waze, we believe driving goes beyond just transportation — it's about helping every driver make smart decisions on the road," the service said in its announcement on Google's press site. "By continuing to bring more safety features to your rides, Waze aims to give greater peace of mind on every one of your drives."