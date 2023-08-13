Waze Vs. Google Maps: The Best Navigation App For Android Auto

For many people, especially those using a vehicle equipped with Android Auto, Google Maps reigns supreme when it comes to navigation. What you might not know is a strong competitor is out there in Waze. Although it doesn't come pre-installed on Android devices, Waze is a really solid alternative to Google Maps, and it comes out ahead for a lot of people's preferences.

At their core, both Waze and Google Maps are largely the same app — they both look for the best way to get you from one place to another. However, the two have different methods of making it happen.

Both apps will take you to where you need to be, but you'll notice the Waze app might lead you down some unfamiliar roads. This is because it prioritizes the faster route available, and that makes it a perfect fit for people looking for speed over everything. Is that enough to make you a Waze convert? It's not quite that simple.