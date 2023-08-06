How To Use Waze On Android Auto: A Step-By-Step Guide

One of the nicest things about living in the era of smart mobile devices is easy access to mapping apps. Map and navigation apps make traveling so much simpler, whether you're going across the state or just around the corner for milk. Moreover, map apps also get updated regularly for the best routes and conditions, as opposed to the paper map in your dad's glovebox that hasn't been updated since the 1980s.

One of the best navigation apps on the market is Waze, thanks primarily to its community-curated maps and traffic updates. In addition to that, though, Waze is also fully compatible with the Android Auto framework, allowing you to access your map and directions on a car's smart display instead of having to leave your phone in a cup holder. Setting up and using Waze on your car's smart display is just as simple as using it on your phone.