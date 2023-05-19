10 Essential Android Auto Apps You Should Download Right Now
As technology continues to evolve, it seems like all of our devices are getting smarter, and cars are no exception. Android Auto is an important example of innovation in this field, making it possible to access a variety of apps and services through a car's dashboard. From music streaming to navigation, there is an app for just about anything you need while on the road.
If you're an Android user who frequently drives, it's essential to take advantage of Android Auto and the apps available for it. These apps can make your driving experience more enjoyable while also keeping your eyes on the road instead of on your phone. It's also important to remember that Google Assistant is an integral part of Android Auto. This means that you can use voice commands to control many of the apps and services available on the platform. This feature is particularly useful while driving, as it allows you to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.
Here are 10 essential Android Auto apps you should download right now to make your life easier and make the most of this innovative platform.
Waze Navigation & Live Traffic
Google Maps has long been the go-to navigation app for Android users. However, Google Maps isn't perfect, as was made apparent when artist Simon Weckert demonstrated how 99 phones can change traffic flow. That's why Waze, a crowdsourced navigation app, is a great alternative to Google Maps and a useful addition to Android Auto.
Waze relies on its users to provide real-time data on traffic, accidents, and other driving conditions, making it an invaluable tool for drivers. While Google Maps is certainly impressive, it can't match Waze's ability to help you avoid tickets or stay informed about real-time traffic delays. The Waze interface features a colorful, aesthetically pleasing display that is as customizable as it is user-friendly.
With Waze, users can personalize their driving experience by setting up a profile that allows for avoiding freeways, high-traffic areas, and even toll roads. There are minimal distractions in the UI, full integration with most new cars, and big on-screen elements that are easy to interact with while driving. If you happen to run into an issue on the road, reporting it is easy and straightforward. Simply choose a category like Traffic, Police, Crash, Hazard, Map Issue, or Camera, and then select a subcategory to provide a more specific alert.
Waze's app community also sets it apart by giving users the option to check in with their account on the app while driving or opt-in to include their own data, helping the community with more accurate and real-time traffic data. With its clean UI and host of features, Waze is a must-have app for Android Auto.
Spotify: Music and Podcasts
Good music can make a long car ride feel shorter, and Spotify has a playlist for every taste, whether you're into country ballads, K-pop, or Scandinavian death metal. As one of the biggest music streaming apps available, Spotify has a well-integrated Android Auto system. The app can control playlists, select songs, and even play Spotify podcasts.
Users can control the app directly from their Android Auto display in their car or use their phone as a remote control, allowing passengers in the backseat a chance to DJ while the driver stays focused on the road. One drawback is that users cannot fast-forward or rewind a song from the Android Auto menu, which can only be done with the phone as a controller, defeating the anti-distraction purpose of Android Auto. The Android Auto interface will only be able to start the song from the beginning or skip to the next one.
Spotify offers several different free and paid plans tailored to your individual needs, including Free, Student, Family, and Premium. Costs can vary between $10 to $15 a month. If you love listening to music or podcasts while driving, the combination of Spotify and Android Auto is perfect for keeping a constant stream of your favorite sounds for any car ride.
Audible: Audio Entertainment
Audiobooks are a great way to pass the time on long road trips or commutes. Whether you prefer fiction or nonfiction, audiobooks can be informative and entertaining ways to learn something new or explore new worlds when driving. While there are many different audiobook player options available, including Google Play Books & Audiobooks, Audible remains the best option for building a personal audiobook collection.
Android Auto syncs with your Audible account on your phone and can play audiobooks and save your position while driving. The UI is a streamlined version of the phone app and doesn't offer all of the control features of the app, but it's easy enough for users to pause, play, and skip between chapters with ease.
Since the app is backed by Amazon, Audible has an extensive library of audiobook titles that can be purchased individually or accessed through a subscription program. There are two basic subscription models to choose from. The first option costs $15 a month and gives you one credit or one audiobook to purchase per month. The second is more affordable at $8 and gives you access to a vast library of content, but once you cancel your subscription, you lose all access to your library.
With its comprehensive collection and integration with Android Auto, Audible is the best choice for audiobook aficionados looking to learn, study, discover, meditate, or otherwise enhance their driving experience.
Smart Audiobook Player
The major draw of Audible is its massive library of audiobooks. It has one of the largest online markets and is incredibly easy to sign up for and use. All you need is to put in your credit card number. However, what about users that don't want another line item on their credit card bill for entertainment? Smart AudioBook Player is a great alternative for those that don't want another subscription-based service.
Unlike Audible, Smart AudioBook Player is an audiobook platform without a market attached to it. This means you can take advantage of local libraries and personal copies of audiobooks downloaded from other marketplaces like the Play Store or from CDs.
The Smart AudioBook Player is free for 30 days, and after that, you can still use it with some advanced features locked behind a paywall. These features include individual bookmarks for each book, playback speed settings, volume control, and downloadable cover art. After the 30-day trial, the full version can be unlocked for a one-time fee of $2. Both the free version and the paid version pair well with Android Auto to allow users to listen to their favorite audiobooks on the go.
If you have access to a library with audiobooks, can source your own audiobooks, or simply don't want to be tied to Audible's subscription-based model, Smart AudioBook Player is a cheap and polished alternative.
Google Podcasts
The boom in podcast popularity just goes to show that radio never truly died. Luckily, the hilariously half-American, half-British Transatlantic accent that went along with old-school radio programs did die.
Podcasts are an entertaining and informative way to spend your time in a car. No matter your interests, fandom, genre, or curiosity, chances are, there's a podcast about it. It's like YouTube for your ears.
When choosing the perfect podcast app, Android Auto users are spoiled for choice. Apps like Podcast Addict and Stitcher have advanced features and customization options, but when you're driving, simplicity is the name of the game. That's why Google Podcasts' simple and intuitive interface makes it the best choice for most users behind the wheel.
Not only does Google Podcasts have one of the largest collections of podcasts available, it is already integrated with your Google account. This means that the app can recommend podcasts based on your listening history and preferences, making it easier to discover new shows that you might enjoy.
Google Podcasts is also free to use. There are no subscription fees or charges per episode. Just browse and listen with no hidden costs. Its ease of use, massive library, and Google integration make Google Podcasts one of the best podcast apps for Android Auto.
TuneIn Radio: News, Music & FM
There are a host of local radio apps to keep your mind off the commute and your brain engaged when you're driving. Morning shows, traffic updates, and local news are just some of the content you can receive from local radio. Sometimes you don't want to fiddle with the radio controls and just want to listen to your favorite stations.
Thankfully, you can find plenty of Android Auto options available for listening to local radio during your commute. While some radio stations have their own Android Auto app that you can download with the click of a button, this can quickly clutter your home screen. For an all-in-one solution, TuneIn combines multiple features in one app.
In addition to radio, TuneIn offers news, sports, music, and podcasts. In fact, TuneIn has even teamed up with Audible to include some audiobook content. For sports fans, TuneIn offers live coverage of games and matches from around the world. Users can tune in to live broadcasts of NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and college football games. TuneIn also covers international soccer matches and other sporting events.
If you're looking for an all-in-one Android Auto app, TuneIn is a great choice. TuneIn Radio has the most extensive selection of radio stations from around the world, ample entertainment features, as well as a user-friendly interface that's simple enough to use while keeping your eyes on the road.
iHeart: Music, Radio, Podcasts
iHeartRadio, is another great all-in-one solution for drivers looking for Android Auto integrated apps. Despite its name, iHeartRadio is not exclusive to Apple or iPhone products. It offers a vast library of music, radio programs, and podcasts from around the world.
It originally started out by streaming various local radio programs and quickly became one of the most popular online radio platforms. As iHeartRadio expanded, it added music streaming services, more radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks to its collection.
The iHeart app has almost everything you'd want on a long car ride. On its own, the app can be controlled from the phone and has an automobile mode to connect to car speakers. With Android Auto, however, users can control everything through their car's touchscreen directly. Like most other Android Auto apps, the interface is simplified, but users can still adjust and control what they need to from the control panel.
With a ton of content and easy integration, iHeart is a fantastic option for Android Auto users who want a diverse range of audio choices available at their fingertips while driving.
WhatsApp Messenger
Talking on the phone or texting while driving do not typically go hand in hand. Distracted driving is a major cause of accidents on the road, and using your phone for messaging or phone calls while driving can be dangerous — even illegal in some areas. Before using any messaging or phone apps in your car, it's essential to use caution and follow all local regulations.
If you do need to chat, however, Android Auto users have two great options that stand out from the rest in terms of safety and functionality. Signal and WhatsApp are both end-to-end encrypted communication apps with Android Auto capability. Out of these two apps, Signal currently has a better track record for security. Many users might not want to use WhatsApp because of its many security concerns. However, Signal's user interface on Android Auto is not as user-friendly as WhatsApp, which has a clean and simplified UI with numerous features.
A standout feature of WhatsApp for Android Auto is its AI-powered message reading capability, which reads users' messages aloud so they can keep their eyes on the road. In terms of road safety and features, WhatsApp is the best choice for Android Auto integration for drivers to chat without distraction.
Weather App
Depending on where you live, the weather can radically alter driving conditions. From sudden rainstorms to heavy snowfall, the weather can change quickly and unexpectedly. To safeguard both you and your passengers, it's important to have an accurate weather app with notifications to help you make informed decisions when you're on the road.
The Weather app is an easy-to-use solution that syncs well with Android Auto. It includes everything you'd want and need while driving. In addition to on-screen widgets with real-time updates, the Weather App has emergency alerts in case weather conditions become dangerous or require monitoring.
The app display is bright and colorful, making it easy to read, an especially important feature while driving. It can also notify users of wind patterns, sunrise, and sunset while displaying the temperature in either Celsius or Fahrenheit. The Weather App also has a unique feature that can pick up location data from surrounding networks, allowing you to check the weather even in remote areas where GPS signals might not reach.
Access to up-to-date weather conditions is an important safety feature whether you're planning a long drive or just commuting to work. With its Android Auto integration, The Weather App offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface to let you know what's headed your way, keeping you informed and safe on the road.
ChargePoint
Electronic vehicles (EV) need power just as much as an engine needs gas. ChargePoint, as the name suggests, is a must-have app for any EV driver. It helps drivers find charging locations anywhere, and its integration with Android Auto makes it easy to navigate to charging stations while on the road.
The ChargePoint app offers additional features beyond Android Auto that are useful for EV drivers. For example, it acts as an e-wallet and can be used to make payments at various charging stations. This all-in-one payment option works regardless of the station's payment vendor, an especially convenient feature since many charging stations have become automated.
ChargePoint also collects and monitors some useful data that can help you optimize your charging habits. The app can track your charging frequency and give automated reminders on when you should charge your vehicle. It can even help you at home with automated charging so that your car doesn't recharge during peak electricity hours, which can definitely save you money on your electric bill.
ChargePoint has an extensive EV charging network with over 226,000 in-network charging ports. With ChargePoint, EV drivers can always find a charging station wherever they go.