Why You Might Not Want To Use WhatsApp Anymore

With over 2 billion global users, WhatsApp is by far the most popular messaging platform in the world. Wild as it may sound, WhatsApp's user base exceeds that of popular apps like Facebook Messenger and iMessage. In several Asian and South American countries, WhatsApp is the de facto messaging platform. Since its announcement in 2009 as a simple texting app that could also be used to share images, WhatsApp has gradually expanded to become a feature-packed app capable of doing much more. Its ever-expanding set of features that range from sending voice messaging and making group video calls to even making quick payments.

While the popularity of WhatsApp cannot be disputed, the platform has increasingly been under scrutiny for several reasons. Most concerns around WhatsApp stem from the fact that it's currently owned by Meta Platforms — the controversial company that owns social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Given that WhatsApp is sitting on a virtual gold mine of personal information owing to WhatsApp's massive user base, is it a good idea to continue using the app? Aside from that, there are several compelling grounds for users to stop using WhatsApp.