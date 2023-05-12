10 Android Auto Tricks That Every Driver Needs To Know

Android Auto is a car-friendly interface for Android OS with its own array of apps and features specific to driving. With Android Auto, you have easy — often hands-free — access to navigation, media, and communication apps.

It's important to note the differences between Android Automotive OS and Android Auto. Android Automotive OS is an Android-based infotainment system that's built directly into vehicles. A car with Android Automotive OS is essentially a standalone Android device that can download apps directly rather than via your smartphone.

Older cars won't have Android Automotive OS built-in, but users can still take advantage of the driver-optimized benefits of Android Auto, as long as they have an Android phone and the Android Auto app. Then, you can connect your smartphone to your car via Bluetooth or a USB cable to view the Android Auto setup on your car's display.

If you haven't tried out Android Auto, you're missing out! Whether you connect through your Android smartphone or your fancy car with Android Automotive OS built-in, here are 10 great tips that will help you get the most out of Android Auto.