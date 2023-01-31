The Best And The Worst Of Tesla Cars' Video Game Innovations

The Tesla Arcade app was first teased at E3 and officially launched in 2019. Prior to the official release of Tesla's Arcade app, the company added Atari games as an Easter egg to an update. This easter egg, called TeslAtari, emulated popular Atari games from the '70s and '80s. For a little while, you could play popular games like "Pole Position" and "Asteroids," but these games were shortly removed because Tesla failed to get the proper rights and licenses.

Tesla Arcade was one of the first successful implementations of gaming built into a car, giving people a way to play a game through the car itself rather than through a handheld console they had to bring along, like the Nintendo Switch. After "Pole Position" and other Atari games had to be removed due to rights issues, Tesla released support for a new racing game titled "Beach Buggy Racing 2" and a well-known classic: chess.

With Tesla Arcade's version of chess, you can play against another car passenger and use timers that count up for each player to keep the game from going too long. There are controls to pause and resume the game, as well as undo or redo moves while playing. If you're by yourself at a charging station, you can play against one of four AIs with varying difficulty, or even watch two AIs play against one another. Chess, along with any other games within Tesla Arcade at this point in time, could only be played while the car was in park.