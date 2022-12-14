Tesla Holiday Update 2022 Brings Steam Gaming And More To The Dashboard

Few modern cars can deliver software updates as meaty as the ones Tesla does, especially around the holiday season. The 2022 Holiday Update is rolling out now to Tesla owners everywhere, the company announced on Twitter, bringing with it tons of cool features — both fun and functional in nature.

One of the coolest arrivals is Steam support, giving you access to thousands of games that are featured on the PC gaming hub's storefront. Available to Tesla Model S and X users, the promotional video by Tesla showcased the ability to play top-tier AAA titles like "Cyberpunk 2077" with a wireless controller from the comfort of your car.

To be clear, this specific feature will only be available to those with 2022 or newer models with 16GB of RAM, which indicates that this platform may support games natively, instead of having to stream them over the network. There's a ton more coming to Tesla vehicles in this update, too.