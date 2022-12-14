Tesla Holiday Update 2022 Brings Steam Gaming And More To The Dashboard
Few modern cars can deliver software updates as meaty as the ones Tesla does, especially around the holiday season. The 2022 Holiday Update is rolling out now to Tesla owners everywhere, the company announced on Twitter, bringing with it tons of cool features — both fun and functional in nature.
One of the coolest arrivals is Steam support, giving you access to thousands of games that are featured on the PC gaming hub's storefront. Available to Tesla Model S and X users, the promotional video by Tesla showcased the ability to play top-tier AAA titles like "Cyberpunk 2077" with a wireless controller from the comfort of your car.
To be clear, this specific feature will only be available to those with 2022 or newer models with 16GB of RAM, which indicates that this platform may support games natively, instead of having to stream them over the network. There's a ton more coming to Tesla vehicles in this update, too.
Apple Music, pet cam, and more
There are many other features in tow. Tesla users can now view the dash camera while in pet mode or sentry mode, giving you the ability to check in on your pet with a live feed while you're making a quick run into the store. As prematurely exposed by a museum exhibition, Apple Music is also making its way inside your car, giving you the ability to subscribe for millions of tunes without having to pair your phone.
You'll also get the ability to carry out Zoom calls from your cabin, engage track mode to see how your vehicle is performing at load, and even synchronize multiple Tesla for a crazy cool light show — sounds like no better time than now to join your local community meetups. Rounding out the list, according to Tesla's release notes, you'll soon be able to operate your garage door using your touchscreen via the MyQ app, initiate emissions testing in the Tesla app, the ability to show Rainbow Road permanently, safer music controls, fan speed customization in climate control mode, and a Mahjong installation for good measure.