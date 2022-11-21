Tesla May Soon Get Support For Apple Music

Historically, Tesla owners haven't had too many options to stream music natively from their vehicle. Popular phone pairing services like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have been noticeably absent from Tesla's (in)famously large, center-mounted infotainment display.

According to Electrek, streaming services like Spotify and Tidal have been added to the car's OS over the past years, but Spotify itself has mostly taken center stage. While Tesla drivers have long been able to watch Netflix and play video games from the screen of their (thankfully) parked Tesla, they haven't always had too many options when it comes to streaming music. In an EV landscape where most vehicles have the option to mirror phones, Tesla has been obstinate in adding more capability to its proprietary infotainment system.

However, according to some eagle-eyed observers and a report by Electrek, Tesla owners may be getting another streaming option in the future. Tesla may be adding Apple Music.