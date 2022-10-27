Spotify Features That You're Missing Out On

According to Spotify, there are over 80 million tracks on their platform, which means that one of the most common problems you're likely to have is finding what you're looking for. In most cases, simply entering the name of your preferred artist, album, or song into the search bar is enough to get you where you need to be, but even your search strategies can be enhanced.

Much like Google, there are ways to spice up your search practices to help you find the music you want, and maybe even some music you didn't know you wanted. In addition to artist or song names, you can also fill the search bar with genres, activities, or vibes. Do you want songs for driving with the windows down, for cramming in advance of a test, or for hitting the gym? Spotify has music for that.

Advanced search takes all this a step further by allowing you to specify constraints on your search. You can enter a year or range of years, genre, and more. Using "and" or "not" in your search can combine or exclude search terms. You could, for instance, search for songs by two artists between the years of 1980 and 1989, excluding 1984.

There's even a lyric search in the event you don't know the name of the song you want, but you do know at least three of the song's lyrics. Play around with the options and make the most out of your music searches.