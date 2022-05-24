The Best Smart Clocks On The Market In 2022

At some point in our prehistory, humans became aware of the passage of time. The ability to accurately measure the hours and minutes in a day makes it possible to recount a sequence of events or meet our friends for lunch. Measuring days, weeks, and months, helped in planning planting and harvesting times and preparing for winter. We created calendars using complex structures like Stonehenge, we built sundials to track the movements of the Sun over the course of the day, and we measured the phases of the Moon to break the year into months. It's unclear precisely when we started attempting to quantify the passage of time, but we know the practice dates back at least 5,000 years to the ancient Babylonians and Egyptians, (via Scientific American).

Those first efforts were primitive in their technology but impressively effective in their result. Eventually, we improved on those methods using mechanical clocks made of gears and pendulums. Later, atomic clocks brought us timekeeping which drift only fractions of a second over millions of years, (via SciTechDaily).

The passage of time hasn't changed — as much as it sometimes feels as if it has—but the way we interact with it has. The internet, and the Internet of Things, added a new element to our clocks, making them smarter than ever. Just because keeping time is an ancient practice, doesn't mean it has to feel that way. These smart clocks can help bring your morning routine into the future.