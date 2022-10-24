Apple Music Is Now More Expensive Per Month Than Spotify

In June this year, Apple Music raised the cost of its Student tier subscription plan by a dollar, setting a new base price of $5.99 in the U.S. Now, a similar price hike has also come for the regular plan. Apple has quietly raised the price of its namesake music streaming service for both the individual plan and the family bundle.

The base plan, which earlier put a $9.99-sized hole in users' wallets, now costs $10.99 on a monthly basis. For folks that prefer to pay annually, Apple Music now costs $109, up from the previous $99. The family plan, which used to cost $14.99 per month, will now set you back $16.99 each month.

In a statement provided to TechCrunch, Apple attributed the price hike to "an increase in licensing costs." however, the company ensures — or so it claims — that with the increase in Apple Music revenue, "artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music." Music streaming services have often drawn the ire of artists over low pay as a key portion of the income is divided between Apple and the music labels.