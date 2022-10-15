Spotify May Have A HiFi Platinum Plan On The Horizon

Spotify announced plans for a new tier of its music streaming service called Hi-Fi in February 2021. Back then, the company promised that the service would offer "CD-quality, lossless audio format" and it was supposed to be rolled out in a handful of markets by the end of 2021. At the company's earnings call earlier this year, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed that the company had run into licensing roadblocks, but it was still committed to rolling out the Hi-Fi subscription tier.

It appears that Spotify is finally ready to bring us this long-delayed service. A Spotify user posted a survey screenshot on Reddit that mentions a Platinum tier of the service. The list of perks mentioned as part of this subscription package includes Hi-Fi music alongside Studio Sound that appears to be some form of stereo audio effect.

Next in line is something called Headphone Tuner, which sounds like an audio equaliser system tuned to each headphone's drivers. There is also a benefit called Audio Insights, but it's unclear if it works like Amazon's X-Ray service that offers information about the song's history and artist details, or if it will be something entirely new.