PS5's Customizable DualSense Edge Controller Gets A Release Date

Sony finally has an answer to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and unsurprisingly, it is more expensive than its Xbox rival. Say hello to the DualSense Edge controller, which banks on customizability to attract buyers willing to pay $199.99 for it. The gamepad matches the black-and-white color scheme of the PlayStation 5, but there is nothing like the Xbox Design Lab to jazz up the boring design of Sony's premium controller.

Coming to the more meaningful conveniences, Sony will let you replace the thumbstick modules as well as the cap covering them. You can pick between three types of caps for the best thumb grip and comfort. The inner grips feature a slip-resistance texture to help with long gaming sessions. There are a couple of function buttons underneath the thumbsticks that allow quick switching between preset controller profiles and access to volume and chat adjustments while playing a game.

Another thoughtful tweak is the ability to specify the travel distance of the left and right triggers, thanks to dedicated levers on each side that allow three levels of adjustment. The back buttons can be mapped to your preference, and you can also switch between lever and half-dome button styles for each one. Another neat convenience is the separate connector housing, which locks the braided USB cable in its place so that it doesn't eject if there's a lot of hand movement during the gaming session.