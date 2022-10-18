You Can Now Make Your Own Custom Xbox Elite Controller

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is hands down one of the best gaming accessories out there. If you've been dreaming of getting some custom colors on it ever since the gamepad came out in 2019, there's some good news. Microsoft had added the model to the Xbox Design Lab, which means you can now deck it out in the colors of your choice, and to a level that has never been offered before.

Aside from just playing with different shades for the upper half, Microsoft says you can also customize every external part of the controller. That includes triggers, bumpers, D-pad (cross-shaped or faceted), and thumbsticks, among other components. You can pick from eight colors for the ABXY buttons, the zipper pull, and the top and bottom case. The paddles and D-pad offer a richer selection of 10 colors, while the thumbsticks offer a modest choice of four shades.

Buyers can also customize the carrying case to match the gamepad's style. The design center lets you pick between a total of 24 colors for the thumbstick parts and the rest of the buttons. There's even an option to add a metallic D-pad and triggers at the back. If you're lost for inspiration, there are a healthy bunch of design presets already up for showcase on the official Xbox Design Lab website.