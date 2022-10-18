You Can Now Make Your Own Custom Xbox Elite Controller
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is hands down one of the best gaming accessories out there. If you've been dreaming of getting some custom colors on it ever since the gamepad came out in 2019, there's some good news. Microsoft had added the model to the Xbox Design Lab, which means you can now deck it out in the colors of your choice, and to a level that has never been offered before.
Aside from just playing with different shades for the upper half, Microsoft says you can also customize every external part of the controller. That includes triggers, bumpers, D-pad (cross-shaped or faceted), and thumbsticks, among other components. You can pick from eight colors for the ABXY buttons, the zipper pull, and the top and bottom case. The paddles and D-pad offer a richer selection of 10 colors, while the thumbsticks offer a modest choice of four shades.
Buyers can also customize the carrying case to match the gamepad's style. The design center lets you pick between a total of 24 colors for the thumbstick parts and the rest of the buttons. There's even an option to add a metallic D-pad and triggers at the back. If you're lost for inspiration, there are a healthy bunch of design presets already up for showcase on the official Xbox Design Lab website.
Customization comes at a cost
For the first time since the customization lab launched in 2016, users will also be able to pick the color of the base and the rings underneath the thumbsticks, adding a whole new level of design customizability. Taking a cue from Apple, Microsoft is also offering a laser engraving facility that lets you play with up to 16 characters. The Xbox Design Lab will also let you change the color of the Xbox button, which is again a first for an Elite series controller.
This is the first time that Microsoft is allowing gamers to fully customize its flagship controller from head to toe — but all that design flexibility comes at a lavish asking price. The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller costs $149 a pop, but if you're eyeing customized interchangeable components, you will need to part with $210.
If you're torn about spending that amount on a gamepad, well, there are a few benefits to choosing the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 over the regular, more affordable Xbox Series S|X controller. The key functional benefits include a textured, rubberized grip, swappable components, thumbsticks with adjustable tension, and a smaller hair trigger lock. As far as compatibility goes, it can be paired with a Windows PC, smartphones, Xbox Series X and S, and the Xbox One series consoles.