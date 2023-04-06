3 Features That Will Change The Way You Use Android Auto

Following a multi-year redesign, Google recently rolled out its latest Android Auto UI, codenamed Coolwalk, at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. What's immediately noticeable is that the automotive interface for Android smartphones is sporting a new flexible layout.

Maps is now relocated to a prominent screen position on the drivers side of the vehicle for easier viewing. On the right side of the screen, at least in countries with left-hand drive vehicles, is another tile that typically displays the currently-playing audio source with associated artwork.

A goal of the Android Auto update was to display more information on a single screen without needing to browse the app menu. To that end, when an incoming message is received or Google Assistant makes a suggestion, the non-Maps side of the split screen automatically reduces the size of the "now playing" tile to display the new notification.

But not just a pretty face, the latest revamp has also assigned Google Assistant a larger role. The company says that Google Assistant will now offer proactive suggestions to drivers including returning missed calls, sharing arrival times, and faster, more intuitive access to music or podcasts.

So far, we've focused on aesthetic improvements to mostly existing capabilities, but there were a more substantive features snuck into the Android Auto overhaul, too.