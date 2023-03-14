Waze Makes It Easier To Find Charging Stations Compatible With Your EV

For EV owners, charging anxiety is a real thing. In certain areas of the country, charging stations are scarce, crowded, and sometimes difficult to find. The navigation app Waze aims to help solve that issue with a new feature. Over the next few weeks, an update to the Waze app will roll out that allows EV owners to see nearby charging stations on their maps.

The feature doesn't just show EV drivers where the station is — it will also let the driver know if the charging station is compatible with their particular vehicle. This should reduce the danger of a Nissan Leaf owner rolling up to a Tesla Supercharging Station with 1% battery left and no hope of getting to an area where they can actually charge their EV.

The feature will roll out worldwide, and like other aspects of the Waze app, it will rely on the app's users to keep it accurate. Other aspects of Waze use this system, but instead of spotting police speed traps, users will be reporting whether a charger is functional and the correct type in this particular case. Waze's EV charging point feature will be rolling out globally, so soon you should be able to use it on short and long trips, wherever you are in the world.