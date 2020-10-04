Google Calendar mobile apps can finally create and view tasks

Google has finally brought together two vital features that will make it easier for users to schedule and manage their lives. In an announcement late last week, the company revealed that its Google Calendar apps for iOS and Android have finally been updated with the ability to view and create tasks, something that was previously only available through Google Calendar on the Web.

Google Tasks is the company’s platform for creating to-do lists; it is available on mobile and within Gmail on desktop. Google previously added tasks to its Calendar product, but only on the Web, something that has become increasingly archaic in favor of mobile apps. Google Tasks excluded from Google Calendar on mobile made the entire platform less than useful for many people.

That changed on October 2, with Google announcing that Calendar users on iOS and Android can now view their existing tasks and directly create new tasks. The entries appear on Google Calendar, making it easier for users to see what they have coming up in their schedule for the day, week, and month.

Users are able to add relevant information to the tasks, including choosing a block of time for the activity, adding a note with details that may be necessary, and choosing whether or not to have the task repeat on specific days or times on their Calendar — this is quite similar to creating events.

According to Google, it is rolling out this new integration gradually; it may take up to two weeks for all users to see the tasks appear in their mobile Calendars. The tasks integration in Google Calendar’s mobile apps is being made available to all users, including users who have personal Google accounts, as well as G Suite customers.