These Google Assistant Tips Can Help Keep You Off Your Phone While Driving

Everyone knows that texting while driving is not only dangerous, but it's also illegal in 48 states – if you're wondering which states still allow texting while driving, it's Missouri and Montana. One out of every four car accidents in the United States is a result of texting while driving. But taking your eyes off the road to use your smartphone to play music, get directions, or make a phone call can be equally as distracting as texting.

The National Safety Council reports that using a cell phone for any reason while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year. As an example, a vehicle traveling at 55 mph will cover a distance of 360 feet in the five seconds that you might spend fiddling with your device. That's the length of a football field, including the end zones! Fortunately, technology such as Google Assistant can keep your eyes locked on the road while you handle these tasks.