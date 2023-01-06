How To Delete Duplicate Contacts On Android Phones

Some Android phone brands like Samsung and Motorola will have their own default Contacts app that offers similar ways to get rid of duplicate entries. Similar to Google Contacts, in some cases depending on your phone model and Android version, you will be able to undo the merge process in case you make a mistake or change your mind by going into the merged contact entry and hitting the unlink option from the menu. However, consider the possibility that you may not always have the option to undo changes, so proceed with caution and only select contacts that you absolutely want to combine.

On a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, the steps are as follows:

Open the Contacts app, hit the hamburger icon, then go to "Manage contacts." Hit "Merge contacts." Address book entries that contain the same contact information will be arranged in a list. Select a contact and tap Merge to combine all that person's details into one card.

If you have a Motorola mobile device, here's the quickest way to merge two or more address book entries for the same person:

Launch the default Contacts app and tap the hamburger icon. Go to Suggestions, then hit Merge duplicates. If you don't see it, that means no duplicate contacts were detected. Pick whether to merge individual entries or all duplicate suggestions.

If you want to manually do it yourself, long-press on a contact to launch the selection tool, then pick other contact entries to combine with it. Finally, hit the three-dot icon and tap Merge or Link. Note that by default, the new address book listing will use the contact name of the first entry that was selected for merging, but you can always modify it by editing the entry.