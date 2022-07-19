Survey: 35% Of People Currently Use This Music Streaming Service

For the average listener, music streaming services have largely replaced MP3s, which were once the gold standard for collecting and listening to your favorite tunes. Services like Spotify and Apple Music are filled with a constantly-updated library of music that is made remotely available across many different devices, including smartphones, smart TVs, car audio systems, and video game consoles. This means that you don't actually need to collect the individual albums to populate your music library unless you're still interested in doing so because of a personal preference.

Nowadays, music streaming services are looking for even more ways to add value to their audience. Spotify showed off a roadmap in 2021 that included upcoming features like AI-based mood detection that's expected to change the music based on your specific listening environment, biometrics, and personal background information.

According to Statista, more than 523.9 million people were subscribed to premium music streaming services worldwide as of January 2021. Given the popularity of music streaming, we conducted a random survey that included the responses of over 620 respondents across the United States to find out which music services the average person is most likely to use. It's important to note that without digging much deeper into information about demographics, it's difficult to draw much deeper conclusions about the data or about the respondents themselves. This is a random survey, and some amount of discrepancy should be expected and accounted for in the results.