How To Make A Spotify Blend Playlist With Your Friends

The Spotify mobile interface is divided into three main tabs, each of which are accessible with one of three buttons on the bottom of your screen. Your Home tab provides a dashboard that includes all of your playlists, your liked songs, your recommended songs and podcasts, and a list of songs you've recently played. The Search tab lets you find specific songs or discover entirely new genres. The Library tab on the right side of the screen is where you'll want to go in order to create your new collaborative playlist.

Once in your Library tab, tap the + icon on the upper right corner of your screen, then name your new playlist. I've named my playlist Friendly Collab.

From there, you can add whichever songs you'd like to add. The most important part of this step is to make your playlist open to collaboration. When looking at your designated Blend playlist, tap on the icon that looks like a head and shoulders with a + on its left side. Next, tap the "make collaborative" button. From here, you can invite any of your friends to edit the playlist as long as they have a Spotify account and know where to find your invite.

Adding songs is as simple as tapping the three dots (menu/options) button to the right of whichever song you'd like to add, followed by "add to playlist," then selecting the blend playlist you've created.