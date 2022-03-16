How To Make A Spotify Blend Playlist With Your Friends
One of the reasons Spotify has seen such sustained success over the past decade is their effort to keep users engaged and listening to their favorite music as well as new tunes they've found on the platform. In June 2021, Spotify made its personalization-centric platform more engaging with the addition of collaborative playlists in a system called Spotify Blend. The Spotify Blend system allows you and one or more of your friends and/or family members to get together and add music to a single playlist.
Spotify Blend has its ups and downs. There are some serious caveats to the service, like a lack of tiers for users. As of March 2022, any user that can view your Spotify Blend playlist can also subscribe to it and add tracks as they see fit. Playlists can get messy without proper curation to keep a certain tone or mood. If that doesn't faze you and your friends, you can still get many hours of enjoyment from sharing Spotify's massive discography together. The process of creating playlists, making them open to collaboration, and adding songs to a collaborative blend playlist is remarkably simple.
How to make a Spotify Blend playlist on mobile
The Spotify mobile interface is divided into three main tabs, each of which are accessible with one of three buttons on the bottom of your screen. Your Home tab provides a dashboard that includes all of your playlists, your liked songs, your recommended songs and podcasts, and a list of songs you've recently played. The Search tab lets you find specific songs or discover entirely new genres. The Library tab on the right side of the screen is where you'll want to go in order to create your new collaborative playlist.
Once in your Library tab, tap the + icon on the upper right corner of your screen, then name your new playlist. I've named my playlist Friendly Collab.
From there, you can add whichever songs you'd like to add. The most important part of this step is to make your playlist open to collaboration. When looking at your designated Blend playlist, tap on the icon that looks like a head and shoulders with a + on its left side. Next, tap the "make collaborative" button. From here, you can invite any of your friends to edit the playlist as long as they have a Spotify account and know where to find your invite.
Adding songs is as simple as tapping the three dots (menu/options) button to the right of whichever song you'd like to add, followed by "add to playlist," then selecting the blend playlist you've created.
How to make a Spotify Blend playlist on PC or Mac
Spotify's desktop interface isn't particularly different from Spotify's mobile interface. Instead of navigating through a dashboard, you can quickly select any of your playlists from a list on the left side of your screen. Creating a new playlist is as simple as clicking the "Create Playlist" button (above "Liked Songs" and below "Your Library"). This button automatically generates an empty playlist with a pre-generated name; you can click on the name to edit it to your liking.
From there, simply click on the three dots icon beneath the playlist name and click on the "Collaborative playlist" option to turn it into a blend playlist. To add a new song, find any song on Spotify that you want to insert, then right-click and navigate to "Add to playlist." You can add Spotify's cloud-hosted music or local music files to your Blend playlists, but only Spotify's music will be able to be played by all playlist collaborators.