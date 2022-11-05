The Reason Old Cars All Had The Same Headlights

Today's advanced LED headlights are so blindingly bright that they could maybe be seen from space, but that wasn't always the case. Like most things associated with the automobile, the many accessories, features, and components have changed dramatically since the first car was introduced in the late 1880s.

Despite the invention of the electric headlamp in 1898, proper headlights weren't introduced to automobiles because it was expensive, and the technology wasn't adequate enough to make a long-lasting product. Thus, cars continued to use kerosene oil and later acetylene gas headlamps (via The Retrofit Source).

Automakers didn't begin to put electric headlamps into cars as standard equipment until 1911, and Cadillac introduced a "modern electrical system" that included headlights in 1912. The following year, Henry Ford's Model T hit the roads in mass, but even those didn't come with headlights until 1919.

In 1915 Massachusetts became the first state to implement regulations surrounding the direction and distance of a car's headlight beam. Three years later, the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) got together to specify precisely how headlights needed to perform, and in 1921 the first federal standards were implemented (via The Retrofit Source).