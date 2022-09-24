The Real Reason Why Headlights Seem To Be Getting Brighter

Headlights are a basic safety feature included on every modern roadworthy vehicle, and the reason why seems obvious: light is a necessity, especially for driving in unfavorable weather or at night. So, if everyone needs light to use their cars safely at night, surely more light is better? Well, not necessarily. According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report, 31% of survey respondents said that nighttime glare from oncoming headlights was "disturbing," while another 57% said that the glare was noticeable but that they considered it acceptable.

Lamp designs have changed a lot since the early days of the sealed-beam lights that first appeared in the 1950s, with Consumer Reports noting that it found LEDs in 86% of the 2019 model year vehicles it tested. Though LEDs are the newest kid on the block, high-intensity-discharge (HID) headlights have been around since the 1980s, and Consumer Reports also found that HID lights often performed the same or better than LEDs when it came to adequately illuminating the road ahead.

So why, then, do modern headlights — particularly those that use LEDs — seem so much brighter than the headlights used in previous decades? It seems to come down to a combination of factors, including vehicle types, headlight design, and even how the human eye and brain perceive and process light.