The Best DIY Method To Make Your Headlights Look Like New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the not-so-olden days, new vehicles came with sealed-beam headlights. According to CarID, laws from the 1940s to the early 1980s required all U.S.-spec cars to have sealed-beam headlights, which was a typical headlamp assembly that consisted of an enclosed bulb in a glass lens. When the bulb inside one of these units breaks or goes flat, you need to replace the entire headlight assembly. It may sound tedious and costly, but the advantages are hard to ignore. Glass lenses are more resistant to yellowing, fading, and UV damage — but then again, they are also expensive to manufacture and are prone to cracking, breaking, or incurring damages in a mild collision.

From the mid-1990s to the present, composite headlight assemblies with replaceable bulbs have replaced the outdated sealed-beam units. Plastic headlights are more economical to manufacture, easier to form into shape, more lightweight, and are impact-resistant. The first U.S.-made vehicle to have plastic headlights with replaceable bulbs is the 1984 Lincoln Mark VII, according to Motor Trend, and the automotive industry has never looked back.

However, plastic headlight lenses lose their clarity with age and repeated exposure to the sun, rain, and other harsh elements, causing yellowing, fading, and oxidation. There's an old saying that our eyes are windows to our soul. In auto lingo, those dirty, tired-looking headlights will rob your vehicle of that coveted "wow factor," not to mention the safety issues you need to face due to sub-par illumination. Fortunately, it's often possible to restore a headlight's appearance with some effort and the right methods.