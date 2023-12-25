Here's What Put The Ferrari's F40 In A League Of It's Own

The Ferrari F40 is one of the most iconic cars of all time. It was built to celebrate the company's 40th anniversary in 1987 and remained in production until 1992. Nicola Materazzi engineered the mid-engine rear-wheel supercar, which was notably the last Ferrari approved personally by Enzo Ferrari.

What made the F40 stand out was its design. Styled by Pininfarina, the supercar put aerodynamics above all else. It had a sculpted nose, sleek lines, and minimalist contours to ensure that the air flew right over it. It also sat low to the ground, featured prominent spoilers, and had a low profile for downforce.

The vehicle was notably lightweight, weighing only 2,425 pounds. It was built on a 240-millimeter wheelbase chassis, just like the GTO. The interior was minimalist, further improved weight reduction. What was inside had carbon fiber accents to keep things light.

The vehicle's unique style is heightened by its iconic red paint, which was the only color it came in. Some other notable features include pop-up headlights, repair intakes and vents on the hood, circular taillights, adjustable rear wing, and five-spoke alloy wheels. You could also see the powerful engine from the rear window, making for quite the view for anyone behind it.