Here's What Put The Ferrari's F40 In A League Of It's Own
The Ferrari F40 is one of the most iconic cars of all time. It was built to celebrate the company's 40th anniversary in 1987 and remained in production until 1992. Nicola Materazzi engineered the mid-engine rear-wheel supercar, which was notably the last Ferrari approved personally by Enzo Ferrari.
What made the F40 stand out was its design. Styled by Pininfarina, the supercar put aerodynamics above all else. It had a sculpted nose, sleek lines, and minimalist contours to ensure that the air flew right over it. It also sat low to the ground, featured prominent spoilers, and had a low profile for downforce.
The vehicle was notably lightweight, weighing only 2,425 pounds. It was built on a 240-millimeter wheelbase chassis, just like the GTO. The interior was minimalist, further improved weight reduction. What was inside had carbon fiber accents to keep things light.
The vehicle's unique style is heightened by its iconic red paint, which was the only color it came in. Some other notable features include pop-up headlights, repair intakes and vents on the hood, circular taillights, adjustable rear wing, and five-spoke alloy wheels. You could also see the powerful engine from the rear window, making for quite the view for anyone behind it.
A seriously fast and expensive supercar
The sheer power of the F40 was unmatched at the time of its release. The F40 had an impressive V8 that produced a maximum power of 478 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 58.8 kgm at 400 rpm. This was paired with Weber Marelli electronic injection twin turbos and a single spark plug per cylinder ignition.
With its five-speed transmission and twin-plate clutch, the F40 could reach a top speed of 201 mph. This was significant because it made the F40 the first production car to crack 200 mph, making it one of the best Ferraris ever manufactured. It also wasn't too shabby at acceleration. The F40 could reach 0-60 in just four seconds. On a straightaway, it could go 437 feet in 11.9 seconds, and 1,093 yards.
Not everyone could sit in the driver's seat of the F40 when it first hit the market. Only 1,315 F40s were manufactured, and only 213 of those were made for the US. The F40 was also seriously expensive, retailing at $400,000, around $1,030,000 in today's money. Although it's not among the fastest Ferraris ever made, its unique style and historical significance make it a sought-after vehicle today. For example, a 1990 Ferrari F40 sold for an eyewatering $3,965,000 just last year.