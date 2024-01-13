Widebody Vehicle Kits: What Are They, And What's The Point?

If you've ever seen a modified car whose wheels are pushed out further than the outline of the body to give it a wider stance, and they are covered by what appears to be widened or bolt-on fender flares, then you were probably looking at a widebody kit. Its basic purpose is to cover the wheels in cars whose track width has been increased, but nowadays, the widebody kit has also become an aesthetic mod that people do to their cars to make them look sportier and more aggressive.

Finding the first widebody kit in history is tricky. The idea behind widebody kits arose out of necessity, and they were probably first used on racing cars whose factory track width didn't ensure enough stability for racing, so their suspension was modified and stance widened. But this pushed the wheels too far out, and they would hit the car's body or simply not fit.

One of the earliest widebody road cars is the Shelby Cobra. The widebody look was achieved by cutting around the wheel well to allow the wheel to have a complete range of motion without hitting the body, and then they added custom fender flares to cover the wheels.

There was no desire to hide how these early widebody kits were mounted since they served a functional purpose, not an aesthetic one, but over time, they also became a style statement. They also started appearing on modified road cars, and in many of these cases, more effort was put into making it seem as if the car was designed to be wide and less like the wide look was the result of adding bolt-on bits.