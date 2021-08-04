Lamborghini Aventador with Liberty Walk GT EVO body kit is limited to 20 examples

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini recently debuted Aventador Ultimae, a fitting sendoff to Lambo’s iconic V12 supercar. On the other side of the globe, Japanese tuning house Liberty Walk has announced the last ever body kit for the outgoing Aventador called the Silhouette Works GT-EVO. Liberty Walk has come up with a collection of quirky dresses for the Aventador, but the company claims its latest creation is the best and most extreme-looking of them all.

However, the Silhouette Works GT-EVO body kit is unlike any Liberty Walk creation we’ve seen before. For starters, it has no exposed rivets, a Liberty Walk trademark. Instead, the tuning firm focused on making the Aventador look more distinctive than ever before. It’s also an ultra-limited edition masterpiece since Liberty Walk is only making 20 examples for worldwide distribution.

The set includes a custom front bumper and an enormous front splitter. Also included are ridiculously flared front wheel arches with bespoke air vents. Of course, the hood is also new, while the humongous rocker panels and side skirts are standard, too. You get a fabulous rear spoiler at the back that is large enough to function as a picnic table, while the all-new rear diffuser is as aggressive as Darth Vader’s maw.

In addition, it’s hard to miss those rear fenders that are more prominent than the front. The Silhouette Works GT-EVO body kit starts at around $95,000 if you choose the CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) version. But if you prefer the exotic look of bare carbon fiber, Liberty Walk will happily churn it out for $187,000 and change.

There’s a catch: The body kit only works when paired with Liberty Walk’s custom exhaust system, wider aftermarket wheels, and air suspension, which we suspect is enough to hike prices upwards of $220,000. Admittedly, $200k is no small change for a body kit, especially considering a Lambo Aventador Ultimae starts at $498,000 for the coupe and $550,000 for the roadster.

Again, $500k is a lot of money for an Aventador, but you’re getting tons of V12 goodness in return. The Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae has a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 motor with 770 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. It also has a seven-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel-drive, and all-wheel steering, enough to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.8-seconds and a top speed of 220 mph.