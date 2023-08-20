8 Of The Coolest And Most Unique Features Of The Autozam AZ-1

Supercars are great, but they're inherently expensive, impractical, and inefficient. Kei cars are almost the polar opposite, being primarily designed as affordable, practical transport for the masses. Kei regulations in Japan guarantee much lower taxes on drivers than bigger-engined cars, making them cheaper to run, and their tiny size also makes them practical for tightly-packed city streets. Combining the two might seem like a crazy idea, but a group of Japanese engineers in the '80s went ahead and did it anyway.

The result was the Autozam AZ-1, one of the most unique kei cars ever built. It recently became legal to import to the U.S. under the 25 year rule, and has quickly gained a cult following. It's easy to see why — there simply isn't any other car quite like it. Ironically, that makes it stand out in a crowd even more than many of the supercars it originally took inspiration from.