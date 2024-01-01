5 Of The Coolest Cars Finally Eligible For Import In 2024

Americans miss out on an awful lot in the grand scheme of things, and that's partially due to the country's import laws. While you may not be crying yourself to sleep about not being able to get your hands on Haggis or Kinder Eggs, the long list of vehicles that never legally made it stateside has left many a gearhead Googling other nations' visa requirements. Before you pack your bags, though, be aware that there is a loophole. You can have all the cool stuff you want – you just have to wait 25 years first.

The NHTSA has a long list of boxes that need to be ticked before a car can be sold in the United States, and if you want to import one, it has to have already ticked those boxes already. Due to things like the expenses involved, production numbers, and a potentially limited market, not every car is cleared for sale Stateside. However, thanks to an act of Congress called the Imported Vehicles Safety Compliance Act, cars over 25 years old can be imported without any major restrictions.

Still, it is worth noting that the car in question, not the model, has to be 25 years old. So, if the vehicle you're aiming to buy rolled off the production line in November 1999, you'll have to wait until November 2024 to import it. There are many various luxury vehicles, historically significant cars, and strange curiosities that are finally allowed to grace American roads, but never mind the odd and comfortable stuff — here are five of the most exciting vehicles you can finally get your hands on in 2024.