5 Of The Coolest Cars Finally Eligible For Import In 2024
Americans miss out on an awful lot in the grand scheme of things, and that's partially due to the country's import laws. While you may not be crying yourself to sleep about not being able to get your hands on Haggis or Kinder Eggs, the long list of vehicles that never legally made it stateside has left many a gearhead Googling other nations' visa requirements. Before you pack your bags, though, be aware that there is a loophole. You can have all the cool stuff you want – you just have to wait 25 years first.
The NHTSA has a long list of boxes that need to be ticked before a car can be sold in the United States, and if you want to import one, it has to have already ticked those boxes already. Due to things like the expenses involved, production numbers, and a potentially limited market, not every car is cleared for sale Stateside. However, thanks to an act of Congress called the Imported Vehicles Safety Compliance Act, cars over 25 years old can be imported without any major restrictions.
Still, it is worth noting that the car in question, not the model, has to be 25 years old. So, if the vehicle you're aiming to buy rolled off the production line in November 1999, you'll have to wait until November 2024 to import it. There are many various luxury vehicles, historically significant cars, and strange curiosities that are finally allowed to grace American roads, but never mind the odd and comfortable stuff — here are five of the most exciting vehicles you can finally get your hands on in 2024.
TVR Tuscan Speed Six
Although fans of the Beatles may argue, it's fair to say that modern Britain's coolness peaked during the 1990s. Bands like Oasis, Blur, and Pulp were dominating the charts, "Austin Powers" inspired nostalgia was encouraging bad accents worldwide, and TVR was churning out some staggeringly impressive vehicles. Unfortunately, Americans missed out on the latter part due to the Blackpool-based company's relatively small production and limited budget. Still, as the last year of the 1990s is a quarter-century ago it's now possible to enjoy the madness and the genius of Peter Wheeler's time at the company across the pond.
The Tuscan Speed Six is what a standard roadster would look like if you cross-bred it with an alien. The odd little car also packs a punch, thanks in part to its 360 horsepower, 3.6-liter, inline-six engine. More powerful variants were designed and built later on, but you'll have to wait another couple of years if you want to get your hands on the 4 or 4.2-liter variant. Regardless, if you want to be unique then the TVR Tuscan Speed Six will tick that box on looks alone.
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI
Although it shares an engine with its import-legal predecessor on paper, the sixth-generation Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI was a step up in a couple of ways. With a 2-liter inline-four under the hood, both the Evo V and Evo VI had the same amount of torque and horsepower when fresh from the factory. That's 276 horsepower and 275 foot-pounds of torque, for those wondering. So why get hyped?
Well, the pistons, turbo, and cooling system all saw upgrades. This means the upgrade potential is through the roof, and what's the point in having a Japanese performance car if you're not going to mod it to the max? There's also a very good chance that someone will have tuned the example you're buying over the last 25-years, so you might end up with an absolute powerhouse landing on the dock when your new Evo arrives stateside.
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI was also produced at a time when Mitsubishi was arguably at its rallying peak, making this car an excellent piece of racing history as well.
Pagani Zonda c12
The 6-liter Pagani Zonda C12 is one of the rarest cars in the world. Only five were ever built, one of which was used for crash testing. Only one is still all-original. As a result, importation expenses are trivial when compared to the amount of money you'll have to hand over to get your hands on one. The 6.0 liter C12s were all produced in 1999, so the remaining models will become available throughout the year.
Pagani's debut model goes from zero to 60 in 4.2 seconds and can do a quarter mile in just over 12, although its looks are really what sets it apart. If it were unveiled at an auto show tomorrow, people would praise its innovativeness. It was originally priced at $320,000, which may be a bargain in hindsight. We're not sure how much one of the few Zonda C12 would go for at auction, but based on its rarity and iconic status, there's every chance it may end up one of the most expensive cars ever sold should it ever go under the hammer.
It is worth noting that there are more powerful and plentiful Zondas around, and some were legally imported into the United States, so they are available. Still, the C12 is the first one, which makes it a piece of automotive history and a very attractive prospect for any enthusiastic billionaire who is hell-bent on assembling the world's most elite car collection.
Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R
When it comes to JDM cars, the Nissan Skyline needs no introduction. Despite the hassle of importing them into the United States, they are atop many a motorhead's dream car list.
The R34 is one of the best examples of the line, with a twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine churning out 276 horsepower — technically. The tuning potential of the Skyline, and the R34 in particular, is one of the many things that sets it apart from pretty much anything else. One GT-R R34 owner managed to crank it above 800 horsepower with modifications and tuning. Production ran for four years, so expect more to be available as time goes on, but if you get the cash you can nab one of the first few thousand off the line from early 2024.
The Skyline R34 isn't exactly cheap, with the price hovering around $100,000 before you tack on import fees. Still, that's not particularly bad either, as people pay more than that for most Porsche 911s. If you need pop culture references to tip the balance, then the vehicle starred in "2 Fast 2 Furious" and has been a mainstay in the "Need for Speed" racing series over the past couple of decades. Of course, it really doesn't actually need any of that. It's the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R.
Nissan Silvia S15
If you can't source or simply can't afford to import a Nissan Skyline, you shouldn't despair. Alternatives are available. Your best bet might be the Nissan Silvia S15, which some see as the Skyline's smaller, cheaper sibling.
That comparison is a little harsh, as the Silvia S15 is a fantastic and highly sought-after vehicle in its own right. The JDM masterpiece didn't actually start production until 1999, which means it's only just becoming available for import. Production ran until 2002, so not every Silvia S15 is importable, but you'll be able to pick up an early example starting in 2024. Remember to double-check the production date of your exact vehicle before pulling the trigger on it or you may have to leave it where it is for a few years.
Despite having a little less clout than the Skyline, the S15 has a strong following in the JDM world. There are two variants to look out for — the Spec S and Spec R. If performance is your thing, you should definitely hunt down a Spec R as the S only packs 163 horsepower, nearly 100 less than the R's 247. The R also comes with either a four-speed auto or a six-speed manual, and the car's S15's profile speaks for itself. It's sporty, sleek, and the Aero version packs a nice beefy wing at the back.