10 Useful Camping Gadgets That You Can Use Year-Round

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While plenty of people like going camping to get away from the buzz and sense of connectedness inherent with modern life, an increasing number of campers want exactly the opposite. Thankfully, the constant stream of innovative tech being unveiled means that it's now easier than ever to do either. Campers looking to go off the beaten path will benefit from advancing safety tech and lightweight gadgets, while those looking for a more relaxed experience will find more ways than ever to keep their creature comforts while outdoors.

Of course, the increasing number of camping gadgets on the market mean that it's getting increasingly easy to overlook one or two devices that might just be a gamechanger for your next camping trip. So, we've rounded up a selection of our favorites, from survival essentials to glamping gadgets, with something here for every type of camper. These useful bits of tech range from $50 to $850, so no matter your budget, there's something here to add to your equipment arsenal.