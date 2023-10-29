10 Of The Best Power Banks And Wireless Chargers For Your Next Camping Trip

Campers planning on packing as light as possible will need a power bank that's portable but still packs enough juice to power a variety of devices. The Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC strikes a great balance here: It measures 7.69 x 5.51 x 1.02 inches, and weighs around two pounds, but it'll charge multiple devices at rapid speeds. There's a 15W Qi-certified wireless charging pad, and two USB-C ports, one of which is capable of up to 100W output, and the other up to 60W. There are also two USB-A ports, delivering up to 12W each, and a 110V AC port delivering up to 100W.

That means almost all small devices are covered, and can be charged simultaneously. For additional power, Goal Zero sells compatible solar panels separately. This helps offset one of the Sherpa's main compromises: Its 25,600 mAh battery capacity was designed to remain under TSA limits for airline travel, but that means it's only capable of recharging a demanding laptop like a MacBook Pro once before running out of juice. Also, while we found the power bank's metal and plastic casing to be durable, it isn't as weatherproofed as some of the other options here.

Nonetheless, as a versatile, portable all-rounder, it stands out as one of the best picks for the money. It's currently available to purchase on Amazon for a retail price of $299.95.