10 Of The Best Power Banks For Android And iPhone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For better or worse, staying connected through smartphones is becoming more and more of a necessity. With the aid of Apple and Android devices, people have the world at their fingertips in a way like never before. However, as the technology powering these devices continues to become more and more advanced, the need for portable batteries and power banks also continues to grow. Thanks to technology like charging pads and fast charging, charging your phone has never been as seamless as it is now, but when it comes to your phone's battery, you can never be too prepared.

Portable charging banks are nothing new. In fact, the power bank's origins date back almost 15 years, though they have never been as sophisticated as they are now. These days, an effective power bank could have a litany of features that not only lend to charging phones faster but make for a satisfactory user experience.

Heavy smartphone users will want to consider factors like power capacity, size, wattage, the ability to charge multiple devices, and other features before investing in a quality power bank. However, those in the market for a power bank are in luck, as there is no shortage of quality options available at the moment. Determining the right power bank for you will ultimately come down to your needs as a consumer.

Here are 10 of the best power banks for Android and iPhone devices.