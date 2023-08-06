How To Charge Your iPhone Without A Wall Charger

It may now feel like a distant memory, but it wasn't that long ago that charging your phone was not nearly as painless a process as it is now. Quick-charging technology has only been around for about a decade, but it's come a long way from previously standard charging speeds.

Before that, getting a completely wiped-out phone back to a usable state took a lot longer than the (roughly) 15-30 minutes it requires now. That technology has been extended to other charging solutions as well, like power banks, so getting back in working order after the iPhone battery dies is easier than it's ever been.

That includes a number of options that don't require a wall charger and an electrical outlet. Some of these options may be more familiar to the average reader, but others are a bit more outside the box and not necessarily intended specifically for smartphones, much less the iPhone in particular.