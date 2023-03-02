This New iPhone Battery Setting Is Going Viral, Here's Why You Might Want To Turn It Off

Apple is on a roll with energy-saving battery charging options that, while sound in theory, tend to cause problems for some users — and, of course, it's turned on by default. It's a similar scenario to how MacBooks have begun intentionally pausing a charge at 80 percent, much to the chagrin of many.

Clean Energy Charging comes packaged with iOS 16.1 (only in the U.S. right now), and works in conjunction with Optimized Battery Charging to both learn your charging habits, and check your local power grid's carbon emissions. From there, it determines when the best times are to both bring your iPhone up to a full charge, and make use of local energy sources when they're creating less pollution.

It's an automated process, so if you want to cut back on your own personal carbon footprint, you just have to turn or leave the options on. The catch is your phone will charge at a slower rate, and also probably hang at 80 percent if battery optimization is also enabled.