The Reason You Shouldn't Charge Your iPhone To 100%

Thankfully, Apple provides a way for users to keep tabs on their battery health so they can make usage changes as needed. Under Settings > Battery > Battery Health (via Apple Support), you can see your iPhone battery's charge capacity, with 100% being the maximum. This feature is Apple's attempt at transparency after its infamous Batterygate scandal, which exposed the company for silently throttling performance on older iPhones.

Another transparency-oriented feature is the Peak Performance Capability report, which is a one-liner that reveals whether your iPhone is operating at normal levels or if its performance is impacted by poor battery health. You'll find your phone's performance capability by navigating to the same battery health section listed above: Settings > Battery > Battery Health. If you see the message "Your battery is currently supporting normal peak performance," your iPhone is functioning within normal parameters.

Apple

That's not always the case, though. You might see other messages indicating that all's not well, including, "This iPhone has experienced an unexpected shutdown because the battery was unable to deliver the necessary peak power. Performance management has been applied to help prevent this from happening again." That's Apple's way of saying your iPhone's performance is being throttled due to degraded battery capacity. If you'd prefer to call your own shots, you'll see an option right underneath the message to disable performance management, though that may result in the phone randomly shutting down. You can get normal performance back by replacing the battery.

You may also see a message that says your iPhone battery's health can't be determined or that it is so far degraded that it is time for you to replace it. If that's the case, you should listen to the experts and get a new iPhone battery. Apple's Self Service Repair program is now up and running, so you can order a genuine replacement battery if you find that you need one — or, of course, you can head to your local Apple Store if you'd rather have an expert swap it out.