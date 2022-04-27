Apple's Self Service Repair Store Is Officially Here
In November 2021, Apple announced a Self Service Repair program that would allow iPhone users to buy authorized repair parts from an official store and repair broken devices on their own. Well, the wait is finally over for Apple smartphone owners to engage in DIY repairs. The official Self Service Repair Store is now live for self-repair enthusiasts in the U.S., hosting over 200 replacement parts and tools to perform self-repair duties on the third-generation iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 series phones.
At the moment, the online store is selling genuine replacement parts, step-by-step manuals, and repair tools for handling display, battery, and camera servicing. However, the company promises that the store will start selling self-repair kits for Macs powered by Apple silicon by the end of this year. The Self Service Repair Store will also expand its reach to European markets later this year, but there's no word on expansion to other high-volume markets like China and India.
Of course, Apple is asking users to first go through the repair manual and assess if they can handle the technical process and the deftness it requires for a self-repair job. Once an Apple device owner is convinced of their DIY skills, they can proceed to buy Apple-certified replacement parts and repair tools from the online store. To recall, Samsung and Google have also announced similar self-repair initiatives for their smartphone portfolio.
iPhone self-repairs are here
Apple says tools available on its online self-repair store are "engineered to withstand the rigors of high-volume" with safety and reliability being the top priority. And in case there was any doubt, the company makes it clear that these are the same tools that are used by its network of authorized repair outlets. Among the instruments currently up for grabs in the store are battery presses, torque drivers, and repair trays.
For folks worried that they will be left with unused bits and pieces once they've fixed an iPhone on their own, Apple has a cost-effective solution for that scenario as well. The company will offer a rental service for its self-repair tools priced at $49 for a week. Before ordering replacement parts though, customers will have to furnish the IMEI number of their busted device on the online store.
But the DIY repair job won't be all about hardware tweaks. Apple's support page notes that in some cases, an additional System Configuration step might be required once the physical repair part is over. In case the aforementioned step is deemed necessary, customers will have to get in touch with the Self Service Repair Store's support team to guide them on using the System Configuration software tool. Apple is advising users to return the damaged parts so that they can be recycled or refurbished.