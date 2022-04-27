Apple's Self Service Repair Store Is Officially Here

In November 2021, Apple announced a Self Service Repair program that would allow iPhone users to buy authorized repair parts from an official store and repair broken devices on their own. Well, the wait is finally over for Apple smartphone owners to engage in DIY repairs. The official Self Service Repair Store is now live for self-repair enthusiasts in the U.S., hosting over 200 replacement parts and tools to perform self-repair duties on the third-generation iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 series phones.

At the moment, the online store is selling genuine replacement parts, step-by-step manuals, and repair tools for handling display, battery, and camera servicing. However, the company promises that the store will start selling self-repair kits for Macs powered by Apple silicon by the end of this year. The Self Service Repair Store will also expand its reach to European markets later this year, but there's no word on expansion to other high-volume markets like China and India.

Of course, Apple is asking users to first go through the repair manual and assess if they can handle the technical process and the deftness it requires for a self-repair job. Once an Apple device owner is convinced of their DIY skills, they can proceed to buy Apple-certified replacement parts and repair tools from the online store. To recall, Samsung and Google have also announced similar self-repair initiatives for their smartphone portfolio.