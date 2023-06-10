5 Of The Best Power Banks For Your Nintendo Switch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Nintendo Switch has redefined gaming possibilities, offering a portable console experience that works at home or on the go. Yet, an essential accessory comes into play to enjoy extended gaming on the go: the power bank. A power bank for Nintendo Switch needs to offer extended battery life while remaining lightweight and compact. The balance of portability and powerful charging capacity is crucial in ensuring that gaming sessions remain uninterrupted and worry-free.
Take, for example, the Anker 737 Power Bank. It illustrates this balance well with its robust capacity and slim design, making it an ideal choice for gamers on the move. Similarly, the Shargeek Portable Charger Storm 2 combines quick charging technology with a sleek, lightweight design, enabling gamers to spend less time charging and more time playing.
On the other hand, the Goal Zero Power Bank Sherpa showcases a robust capacity that is durable enough for a trip outdoors. However, ultimately, the selection of a power bank for the Nintendo Switch hinges on these primary considerations: power capacity, the weight of the power bank, and charging efficiency. The best options do a little (or a lot) of all three.
5. GoalZero Power Bank Sherpa
Securing fifth place is the Goal Zero Power Bank Sherpa. Given its design, this piece of tech is perfect for those planning to take their Switch hiking or camping in the summer. Its sizable structure carries the promise of extended gaming sessions, aligning with the on-the-go nature of the Switch.
The Sherpa's key strength lies in its substantial battery capacity. This power bank can significantly prolong gaming, providing multiple charges for the Switch. This feature makes the Sherpa an ideal candidate for lengthy travel or gaming marathons where power sources may be scarce. It also has a wireless charging area for your other devices.
However, the Sherpa's impressive battery capacity produces a heavier item. The added weight can impede its portability, making it less convenient for those who prefer a lightweight travel setup. Despite the weight, it's something you'll have for a long time, given it's so durable. The Sherpa retails for $299.95.
4. Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition
Claiming the fourth rank is the Anker PowerCore 21000 Nintendo Switch Edition. Its distinct benefit is its official Nintendo Switch endorsement. This certification reassures users of its compatibility and safe usage with the Switch, providing an optimized charging experience.
Moreover, the PowerCore 2100 possesses a simple and user-friendly design. The intuitive interface allows for a power reading with only a glance. At the same time, its compact dimensions ensure it conveniently fits into most small spaces, from a trouser pocket to a backpack compartment. This modernly styled power bank adeptly merges functional purposes with an attractive exterior that distinguishes itself from your other power banks.
Nevertheless, the PowerCore 2100's charging capacity may be less impressive than its competitors. Although it can reliably power the Switch, the total number of full charges it can deliver before necessitating a recharge could be relatively lower compared to other high-capacity alternatives on the market. The Anker PowerCore 2100 Nintendo Switch Edition goes for $79.95 on Amazon.
3. Anker 337 Power Bank
Taking the third spot in the hierarchy of premier power banks for the Nintendo Switch is the Anker 337 Power Bank. Seamlessly amalgamating a simple aesthetic, easy operation, and charging capacity, it is an exemplary power aid for gaming devotees.
A definitive advantage of the 337 is its superior power-to-weight ratio. With an impressive charging capacity neatly packed into a lightweight design of just under 1.3 lbs, this power bank promises extended gaming hours without burdening your travel kit. Its ability to provide multiple charges for the Switch while maintaining a compact profile positions the 337 as an ideal companion for long gaming stints or during journeys where a power outlet might not be readily available for several hours.
Conversely, unlike other Anker models, the 337 doesn't include a power display screen with advanced metrics like time of charge left. This absence could cause a minor inconvenience and leave it unclear how much power you have. The Anker 337 Power Bank will only cost you $69.99.
2. Shargeek Storm 2
The second spot in the ranking of superior power banks is reserved for the Shargeek Portable Charger Storm 2. This device is a fusion of aesthetic appeal, practical utility, and remarkable proficiency, serving as an exceptional charging companion for Switch gamers.
The Storm 2's standout advantage is its impressive rapid-charging feature. This technology ensures the device powers up swiftly, keeping downtime to a minimum and maximizing playtime. This aspect positions the Storm 2 as a trusted ally for gaming marathons or long journeys, where access to a charging source may be sporadic.
Another merit of the Storm 2 is its simple yet chic design. Its power display screen provides information like charging capacity and internal component temperature, so you'll always have the most up-to-date data on your power supply, even in abnormally hot or cold conditions. Plus, if you're a gear geek, it can be fascinating to observe the device's inner workings. The Shargeek Storm 2 retails for $220.00.
1. Anker 737 Power Bank
Securing the top spot in the compilation of elite power banks for the Nintendo Switch is the Anker 737 Power Bank. This product combines sophistication, practicality, and exceptional performance, positioning itself as the ultimate charging accessory for gamers. Its streamlined physique echoes the Switch's portability, contributing to an all-encompassing gaming system.
One of the Anker 737's defining attributes is its rapid charging capability. This feature enables it to replenish the Switch's power swiftly, reducing charging downtime and allowing gamers to spend more time immersed in their game of choice.
Further enhancing its standing is the Anker 737's innovative ActiveShield 2.0 temperature monitoring. This advanced technology keeps the power bank's temperature in check, ensuring safe and efficient operation. It contributes to the device's durability, offering peace of mind to users who frequently use their power bank.
Also, the Anker 737 features a power display screen, providing users with a convenient way to monitor the remaining power. This element of user-friendliness enhances the overall experience, allowing gamers to plan their charging schedules effectively. The Anker 737 Power Bank will cost you $159.99.