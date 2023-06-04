15 Nintendo Switch Features That Will Change How You Use Your Console

Modern consoles are more than gaming systems. They are entertainment machines that come with dozens of different uses, from streaming movies and television to creating your own content such as games and music. The Nintendo Switch comes with a wide array of features that can enhance the gaming experience and make life easier for players.

Unfortunately, not all of the things that the Nintendo Switch can do are widely known. The console has some fairly hidden features that very few people are aware of, meaning that the vast majority of users are missing out on them. These range from accessibility options that can make playing games on the system more user-friendly for people to settings that drastically change how the console operates.

Whatever the case, these hidden features will open up lots of possibilities for those who own a Nintendo Switch and want to get the most out of it.