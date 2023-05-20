Can You Use A PS5 Or PS4 Controller On Nintendo Switch?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that game console controllers aren't cheap. Even if you can afford to get multiple consoles of different makes, a new controller may be a step too far. This can be problematic if your controller of choice suddenly breaks down on you, leaving you without a means to play your games. That's why, when necessary, it's good to try and double up your controllers' uses so you don't need to rush to replace them.

For example, what should you do if your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller suddenly buys the farm? Use the Joy-Cons, perhaps, but Joy-Cons aren't the best for comfortable gaming. Well, do you have a PlayStation 4 or 5? Do they have controllers, whether in use or not? Then you may have a new controller for your Switch yet. All it takes is a couple of flipped switches and a reasonable amount of external hardware, and your PlayStation controller can jump the console border.