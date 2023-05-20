Can You Use A PS5 Or PS4 Controller On Nintendo Switch?
It's no secret that game console controllers aren't cheap. Even if you can afford to get multiple consoles of different makes, a new controller may be a step too far. This can be problematic if your controller of choice suddenly breaks down on you, leaving you without a means to play your games. That's why, when necessary, it's good to try and double up your controllers' uses so you don't need to rush to replace them.
For example, what should you do if your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller suddenly buys the farm? Use the Joy-Cons, perhaps, but Joy-Cons aren't the best for comfortable gaming. Well, do you have a PlayStation 4 or 5? Do they have controllers, whether in use or not? Then you may have a new controller for your Switch yet. All it takes is a couple of flipped switches and a reasonable amount of external hardware, and your PlayStation controller can jump the console border.
Connection requirements
The Switch and PlayStation consoles use similar connection types, either hard USB or Bluetooth wireless, so it is possible to use DualShock or DualSense PlayStation controllers to work a Switch. That said, this compatibility comes with two big caveats. After all, it wouldn't be a gaming hardware problem without random complications.
Firstly, the Switch won't natively accept controller connections outside of its own framework. The console won't recognize a PlayStation controller if it's hard-connected and won't pick up its Bluetooth signal. You can circumvent this with a third-party Bluetooth adapter, however. The 8Bitdo wireless USB adapter 2 is a simple and affordable choice, allowing you to connect your PlayStation controller to the Switch's signal.
Secondly, while you can use a PlayStation controller to control the Switch's essential functions, any advanced features in the controller, such as haptic feedback, the microphone, or the touchpad, will be disabled. You can use the touchpad as a screenshot button, though, and the gyro controls should still work.
Making the connection
If you've got your PS4 or PS5 controller and a wireless adapter handy, you can connect them to your Switch. Just a heads up, if you have a PlayStation and it's nearby, you might want to turn it off so it doesn't interrupt the controller's signal.
-
Turn on your Switch console and open the Home menu.
-
Plug the wireless adapter into one of your Switch dock's open USB slots.
-
If you're not using the dock, you'll need a separate USB-C to USB cable to connect the wireless adapter to the Switch's bottom port.
-
On your Switch, click the gear symbol to open the System Settings.
-
Scroll down to the Controllers and Sensors menu.
-
Set Pro Controller Wired Communications to On in the Controllers and Sensors menu.
-
Press the pairing button on the side of your wireless adapter. Its connector light will start flashing.
-
Press and hold the PS and Share buttons on your PS4/PS5 controller to send a pairing signal.
-
Once the controller and the adapter stop flashing, they should be paired.
With that, your PlayStation controller should be fully paired with your Switch console. Remember that you can't use the PlayStation controller to wake the Switch from sleep mode and that the controller will remain on as long as it's synced to the wireless adapter. Ensure you turn the controller off manually when you're not using it, or you'll drain the batteries.