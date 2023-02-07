Can You Use An Xbox Controller On Nintendo Switch?

There are several different adapters available on the market, but they all work in similar ways. The adapter connects to your Nintendo Switch via USB, and then you connect your Xbox controller to the adapter using the controller's built-in Bluetooth radio.

We'd recommend 8Bitdo's wireless USB Adapter 2. It retails for just $20 at Amazon, and in addition to enabling a solid link between your Xbox controller and Switch, you'll find that it works with a great variety of other controllers (including PS4 DualShock and PS5's DualSense) and systems (Steam Deck, Windows PCs, and more). It's wonderfully versatile, and judging by scores of user reviews, it's also pretty reliable. If you're unfamiliar with the 8Bitdo brand, this company built its reputation by offering wireless retro-style alternative controllers primarily for Nintendo Switch and PC players, so know that you're getting a solid product backed by a company with a proven track record in customer service.

Of course, you'll also need an Xbox controller that uses Bluetooth. All official Xbox Series X|S wireless controllers have Bluetooth inside, and newer controllers designed for the Xbox One era also house the necessary hardware. For the latter, you can tell whether your model has Bluetooth by checking the concave area where the Xbox button is. If the plastic in that area is contiguous with the rest of the face plate, it has Bluetooth.