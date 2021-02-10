Xbox Series X|S controller can easily switch between console, phone, PC

New consoles naturally brought along with them new controllers and while some of these boasted new features, they also managed to keep some old ones around. They can, for example, still wirelessly connect to more than just the console they came with, boasting support for Windows PCs and even some mobile devices. The new Xbox Series X|S Controller is no different but it apparently has an undocumented feature that makes it easy to switch from Xbox to Xbox Game Pass streaming in a flash.

While Xbox remains Microsoft’s premier gaming platform, it has been trying to build bridges across its vast empire. Its latest attempt has been to provide a game streaming service that delivers select console titles to Android phones and, soon, Windows 10 PCs. You’ll still need some game controller for the latter devices, of course, but now you might not need to go out and buy a separate one if you have an Xbox Series X|S.

The New Xbox Wireless Controller does advertise support for Xbox consoles, both old and new, Android, and Windows 10 PCs. It also has a sync button that’s used to quickly pair with an Xbox console. What Microsoft never told anyone was that the same button to quickly switch between console and PC or phone.

According to Microsoft employee Timo Wolf, the undocumented feature lets you hold down the controller’s sync button to connect to the last phone or PC device it was connected with. Double tapping on the same button will then let you jump back to the default Xbox connection.

Using your @Xbox Series X|S controller with console & pc/mobile for @XboxGamePass frequently? #XboxSeries controllers can memorize sync!

-> Hold "sync" to recall last mobile/PC device (flashing 2-3x)

-> Double-tap "sync" to switch back to your #Xbox (flash once)#XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/0avzjoOdre — Timo Wolf (@OmitFlow) February 8, 2021

It’s quite interesting that Microsoft doesn’t document this rather handy feature but at least now the word is out. It may seem almost esoteric, but it could definitely come in handy when you want to quickly switch between gaming devices without having to spend extra for another controller. Then again, having a spare could sometimes be less of a hassle, especially when the Xbox is family property.