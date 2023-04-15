How To Connect An Xbox Controller To Any Windows Device

In the gaming sphere, fans each have their own preferences. Some opt for the most advanced PC gaming rigs, which will have components and capacities oftentimes beyond those of games consoles, though there are affordable alternatives as well. The keyboard and mouse combo, meanwhile, offers a level of precision in titles like shooters and RTS games that conventional controllers aren't capable of.

At the same time, a controller layout tops that very same system in other games. The classic WASD can be far from ideal, especially for minute lateral movement. It's possible to get the best of both worlds by connecting a controller to a PC or other Windows device.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a favorite of many for its ergonomic design and versatility. It's compatible with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, but it can also be used with Microsoft's other devices. Here's how to connect your controller to a Windows PC and other Windows devices.