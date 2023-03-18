9 Things Xbox Series X Can Do That The PlayStation 5 Can't

The ninth-generation console wars have been going on for more than two years of as this writing, and there continues to be plenty of public discourse over whether the Xbox Series X or Sony PlayStation 5 is the superior console. As similar as both consoles are from a hardware and software standpoint, both still retain their share of advantages over the other. The PlayStation 5, for example, boasts one of the top VR headset add-ons the market currently has to offer in the PlayStation VR2, which landed on shelves this past February. It's just one of several things the PS5 can do that the Xbox Series X can't.

However, the Xbox Series X also has its share of advantages that may make it preferable to its Sony counterpart for some gamers. The Microsoft console used to have more advantages and unique features over the PS5 than will be recognized in this piece. The Sony console has patched several features since the console dropped in November 2020 that put it on par with the Xbox Series X in certain areas. For example, the PS5 patched in 1440p support in the summer of 2022 despite not launching with it, in addition to Variable Refresh Rate support which rolled out in the spring of that same year. However, the Xbox Series X still retains several unique features that could make it the ideal home console on the market for many gamers.