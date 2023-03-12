7 Things The PS5 Can Do That The Xbox Series X Can't

Sony's PlayStation 5 features the first PlayStation controller with an integrated controller speaker; a handy and engaging feature that isn't found in Xbox controllers. The DualSense wireless controller sports a small, yet powerful speaker that adds depth to your games to crank out immersive sound effects like screeching tires, scary off-screen footsteps, and ambient sounds from the world around you from the palms of your hands. Many games from the expansive PS5 library take full advantage of this feature, and players may be surprised to hear some of the innovative ways that game developers send key sound effects directly to the controller.

Although DualSense wireless controllers sport a headphone port, this built-in speaker can be used to listen to in-game chat with friends and teammates without headphones. This budget-friendly feature is nice to have if you aren't in a position to buy additional accessories, or simply don't like wearing headphones while you play online games.

Another perk that PS5 controllers have over Xbox Series X controllers is an integrated microphone. Sure, both PS5 and Xbox controllers have a dedicated 3.5mm headset jack, however, the DualSense wireless controller lets PS5 players talk into their microphone without needing to wear a headset.

Some players prefer the convenience that comes with communicating with teammates via the controller microphone, and it's a good thing that the standard PS5 controller includes a dedicated mute button, which is especially handy when you need a break or other online competitors get a little too mouthy.

Note that PS5 owners can easily adjust the volume or mute their controller speaker as needed from the settings menu.